James Edward "Jimmy" Dunnivan, 72, of Scottsville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1947, in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late Earnest Miller Dunnivan and Irene Watson Dunnivan. Jimmy is survived by his two daughters, Cristal Sowder and Mike, and Angela Bratton and Michael; and two grandsons, Dakota "Kody" Sowder and Trevor Bratton. Also surviving are his brother, William "Billy" Dunnivan and Mildred, and a special nephew, Randy Dunnivan. Jimmy was a true patriot and served in the Air Force. He was stationed in Pakistan and worked in intelligence. Jimmy retired from the University of Virginia Housing Department and had a special love to be outside fishing and hunting, especially with his two grandson's, Kody and Trevor. Those times will always be cherished. We would like to send special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont and all of their incredible staff. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or Knight's Chapel, P.O. Box 219, Barboursville, VA 22923. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Terry Jewell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Virginia.

