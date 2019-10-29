Patsy Elizabeth Dunnivan, 78, of Amherst, Virginia, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1941 in Nelson County, to the late Minnie Mae Mayo Truslow and James O. Truslow. She was predeceased by her two siblings, Jean Harris and Joseph Truslow. She is survived by her husband, John F. Dunnivan Jr.; four daughters, Donna Smith and partner, Jerry Hutchinson, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Tina Farrish and husband, James Farrish, of Brookneal, Virginia, Denise Brown and partner, Donnie Buckland, of Staunton, Wendy Brown and partner, Pete Marrs, of Amherst, Virgina; two brothers, James Truslow of Crozet, Virginia and Alvin Truslow and wife, Faye, of Waynesboro, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchilden. She retired in 2002 from Acme Visible Records of Crozet, Virginia and S &W manufacturing of South Carolina. The family would like to thank all the staff of Hospice of Lynchburg, Amherst Rescue Squad, and all of the staff at the ER at Centra Lynchburg Hospital for their care of our mother. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Crozet. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Ed Baptist Church in Batesville, Va. and internment will follow at the church cemetery with the Pastor Ron Nickell Jr. officiating. Anderson Funeral home of Crozet, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
