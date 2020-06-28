November 3, 1925 - March 22, 2020 Jim passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 94 after a life he described as happy and blessed and his family lovingly and gratefully appreciated as well lived. Please see the complete obituary available at HillandWood.com. His wife, Julia Spies Dunstan; children James C. Dunstan Jr. (Sarah), Robert W. Dunstan (Mary Ellen) and Elizabeth Dunstan Maddux (Chuck); eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren invite his extended family and friends to share in Jim's remembrance in a belated celebration. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 401 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville Va. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Due to current covid restrictions, St. Thomas requires preregistration of participants at the following link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dunston-memorial-mass-tickets-110397696482. Registration on site is also available ending a half hour before the ceremony. There is a reception to follow at Farmington Country Club. The family invites you to attend only if you are willing and able to observe the current COVID restrictions which include mandatory masks.
