November 3, 1925 - March 22, 2020 Jim passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 94 after a life he described as happy and blessed and his family lovingly and gratefully appreciated as well lived. Please see the complete obituary available at HillandWood.com. His wife, Julia Spies Dunstan; children James C. Dunstan Jr. (Sarah), Robert W. Dunstan (Mary Ellen) and Elizabeth Dunstan Maddux (Chuck); eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren invite his extended family and friends to share in Jim's remembrance in a belated celebration. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 401 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville Va. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Due to current covid restrictions, St. Thomas requires preregistration of participants at the following link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dunston-memorial-mass-tickets-110397696482. Registration on site is also available ending a half hour before the ceremony. There is a reception to follow at Farmington Country Club. The family invites you to attend only if you are willing and able to observe the current COVID restrictions which include mandatory masks.

To plant a tree in memory of James Dunstan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries