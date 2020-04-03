Born on October 8, 1928, George W. Durham Jr., who loved his Lord and Savior, was welcomed into his heavenly home Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 91. George was a godly man and a loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents, George W. Durham Sr. and Estelle "Hoot" Lamb Durham; sisters, Dorothy Leake and Maybelle Shipp; brothers, Thomas Ronald "Root" Durham and Bradley Durham; and his grandson, Brian Durham. George leaves behind the love of his life and soul mate of 71 years, Catherine "Kitty" Morris Durham; his son, David Steven Durham (Diane); and his daughter, Sandra Durham Harris. He also leaves behind and which he loved dearly, his grandsons, Scott Harris (Melissa) and David "Davy" Durham (Holly); granddaughter, Christie Durham Ryman (Daniel); and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Carson Durham, Avery Durham and Brady Harris. Also behind he leaves a brother, Bob Durham (Joan); and sister, Cleo Kingrea (Bill). George worked as a life insurance agent for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company (now AIG) and retired after 30 years of service. After finding himself bored with retirement he began working for his brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Wells at Intrastate Pest Control where he remained for a number of years before fully retiring to enjoy the remainder of his life. George loved God and his family unconditionally. He loved his Church family and served his Lord and Savior until the day he was called home to receive his heavenly reward. We know you are no longer suffering or in pain and that you are walking on the streets of gold and enjoying the presence of God with family and friends that were waiting at the pearly gates to welcome you home. We love you and are going to miss you dearly, but with God's grace, mercy, and love we will see you again in Gloryland. A private family graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Ronald Nickell Jr. of Mt. Ed Baptist Church on Friday, April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Mt Ed Baptist Church, 1610 Craigs's Store Rd., Batesville, VA 22924 or Antioch Baptist Church, 4422 Antioch Rd., Scottsville, VA 24590.
