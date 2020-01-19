Karen Elizabeth (Giannini) Dwier Karen Elizabeth (Giannini) Dwier, 60, passed Friday, January 3, 2020. Born March 4, 1959 in Charlottesville Va. The daughter of Mary Ellen (Gardner) Giannini and the late George Vernon Giannini. Survived by her son, Joseph; brother, Michael; sister, Joan; beloved nephew, Michael; cousin, Rosanna; uncle, Lewis; along with many relatives, extended family and friends. Karen touched the lives of many; a true blessing to this world. Day by day, everyday presents a new challenge was her outlook on life; she faced a lot and never gave up. A devoted employee of the Univirsity of Virginia Curry School of Education serving 40 years of honorable service. A kind hearted, giving soul that we all relied on and could count on. She will be dearly missed; she was one of a kind. Please join us to celebrate her life and share memories on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Woolen Mills Baptist Church, Charlottesville. Mom may your light shine down upon us always.
Breaking
Dwier, Karen Elizabeth (Giannini)
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Dwier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.