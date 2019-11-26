Kendale Lamont Dyer, 47, of Waynesboro, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. He was born March 26, 1972, in Charlottesville, Va. to Kenneth and Jacqueline (Dyer) Barbour. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greenwood, Va. Burial will be in Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Professional services provided by McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938 or (540) 886-2601.
