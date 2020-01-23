On January 17, 2020, John O. Eak, 89, of Palmyra, Va., passed away in Charlottesville, Va. John grew up in N.J. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Greta, and his sister, Pearl. He leaves behind his wife Shirley of 67 years, 10 children, 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. John was a veteran of the Korean War, 3rd Infantry DIV, 3rd Medical Batt. Following his military service, John worked for Lederle Laboratories in N.J., followed by 12 years at Lucas Cadillac in Toms River, and later Circle Dodge in Brick as sales manager. After retiring, John relocated to Longwait Horse Farm in Palmyra, Va. where he resided for the past 20 yrs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held 12:15 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Byrd Chapel Methodist Church, 5371 Venable Rd., Kents Store, VA 23084.
Eak, John O.
