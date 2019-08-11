Sharon Lawson Earles, 52, of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on April 3, 1967, at the University of Virginia Medical Center to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Lawson Jr., of Ruckersville, Va. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Earles was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Earles; a brother, James Franklin Lawson; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brown Lawson; and a nephew, James Johnson. She is survived by one son, Christopher Earles of Ruckersville Va.; a daughter, Amanda Rasbury and husband, Michael, of Charlottesville, Va.; stepsons, Zachary Earles and wife, Michelle, of Maryville, Tenn., and Joshua Earles of Brownsville Texas; stepdaughter, Tabitha Earles of Maryville, Tenn.; a brother, John Lawson of Ruckersville, Va.; three sisters, Brenda Stahl and Patricia Lawson, both of Ruckersville, Va., and SueAnn Johnson of Waynesboro, Va.; a sister-in-law, Kathy Vinson and husband, Timothy Cooper, of Troy, Ala.; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Martha Earles of Troy, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Gideon, Avery, Gracie, Jenna, Amberlyn, and Kaitlin, several nieces and nephews and numerous other family members and friends. Mrs. Earles wishes were to be cremated. A memorial will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.