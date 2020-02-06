Betty S. Eckerson was an elegant, talented woman who lived life fully. She would often say that she preferred to "wear out, not rust out" and she certainly accomplished much with this mindset throughout her life. She has left a legacy behind her in cooking, entertaining, gardening, painting, knitting, sewing, volunteering and loving her family. Betty was born on May 23, 1924, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Edwin and Estelle Spoerl. She graduated Skidmore College with a B.S. in Textiles and Clothing in 1945 and went to work at Macy's in New York. On April 27, 1946, she married William N. Eckerson in Jersey City, New Jersey, and they began what would turn out to be an enduring, loving marriage of 74 years. Not only did Betty raise 4 children, but she volunteered extensively in her communities, was a co-manager of an artist's cooperative called Hay Scales Exchange in North Andover, Mass., and received a Distinguished Service Award for her contributions as Trustee on the Board of Supervisors for the Historical Society of Early American Decoration. When she was 60 years old she went back to school at Endicott College to attend 3 years of study in Architecture and Design. She used this knowledge to design and build two gorgeous homes for her family: Pineapple Farm and The Barn in West Boxford, Massachusetts along with her daughter's home in Free Union, Virginia. Her artistic talent spanned many mediums from textiles, to gardens, to houses, to annual silk-screened valentines, and to her painted boxes and trays. She created beauty in so many ways and filled her friends and family's homes with handmade gifts that will be cherished and passed down for generations to come. Betty was also a legendary cook and spent a lifetime spreading love through food as she fed her family and anyone in need. A family gathering would not be complete without Betty arriving with a carload of lasagna, cookies, homemade oatmeal bread, soup, applesauce, breakfast rings, and batter for her famous blueberry pancakes. Her husband Bill was a recipient of her cooking right up until the very end as she always said the "way to a man's heart was through his stomach." Betty and Bill have been pillars in each and every community they called home. As a couple, they set a wonderful example of generosity, love, acceptance, responsibility, and kindness for all those around them. Their positive, caring attitudes and ability to accept and appreciate all types of people brought them many enduring friendships over the years. Those friendships sustained them, as well as their family ties, throughout their lives. Betty died peacefully with husband and family by her side on February 3, 2020. We are consoled knowing she had a full and happy life. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William N. Eckerson "Bill"; her children, Bruce and Mary Elisabeth Eckerson, Kim and Jay Southern, Andrea and Chet Lyons, and Liz and Paul King; along with her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Tabor Presbyterian Church, 5804 Tabor Street, Crozet, VA 22932.
