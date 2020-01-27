Donald "Nootsie" Rhodes Eddins passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Gordon House in Gordonsville, Virginia. He was born on July 25, 1925, to the late Floyd Eddins and Virginia Davis Eddins of Orange County, Virginia. He attended Orange County schools and served in the United States Navy. He also graduated from the University of Virginia and thus became a Cavalier fan for life. Nootsie was the owner/operator of Eddins Ford, Inc. of Madison, Virginia, until he retired and handed over the reins to his nephew, Gregory L. Fisher. Once he retired, he became an avid gardener of vegetable and roses and shared freely with those who stopped by to visit. He also became quite the fisherman and had the privilege of fishing the many lakes and rivers of Madison County and surrounding counties. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Lewis, Floyd, Thomas, and Keith; as well as his sisters, Elizabeth Eddins Fisher and Patricia Eddins Cockrell. He is survived by his brother, Edward; sisters, Barbara Snow and Paige Silver; as well as by many nieces and nephews. According to his wishes there will be no services. The family would like to thank the staff at the Gordon House for their extraordinary care and devotion to Nootsie, and also thank you to the staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org.
Eddins, Donald
