Clarence Frederick "Fred" Eheart, age 59, left us unexpectedly on April 9, 2020. Born on May 29, 1960, in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of the late Wallace Wayne Eheart Sr. and Barbara J. Branham. Fred served in the United States Navy prior to beginning his career in construction, most recently working for Haven Construction. He was extremely talented in his field and took great pride in his work. Fred loved fishing, time with his dogs, cookouts and most importantly spending time with his family and friends. He brightened the lives of many children by dressing up as one of Santa's helpers every year. This act alone brought him great joy. He leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, Phyllis Lamb; his beautiful daughters, Amanda Catherine Eheart and Ashley Carolyn Eheart; a son, Austin Corey Eheart; and three very special young men in his life, Derek Lamb (Angela), Dustin Lamb (Shannon), and Dexter Lamb (Ashley), who he loved as though they were his sons. He is also survived by his stepfather, J. Ronald Branham "Pop", whom he highly respected; stepmother, Dale Eheart; brother Wallace Wayne Eheart II; sister, JoGina Ann Eheart; half-brothers, Brooks Eheart and Jeffrey Allen Kidd, six grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews. He had a very special aunt, Wanda Tonker, whom he referred to as a mom; two cousins he considered sisters, Jamie M. Houchens and Tamara J. Doublestein. The love they had for him was unwavering and unconditional. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Julius Eheart. Fred will be remembered as being a hard worker, a gentle soul, who was kind-hearted and would do anything for anyone. He will truly be missed. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Eheart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries