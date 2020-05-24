October 13, 1913 - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 George W. Ellinger, of Greenwood, Va., died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 106. George and his wife, Louise, who preceded him in death, lived together in Greenwood for over 80 happy years. He was the son of Walter B. and Lula Hackett Ellinger. George and Louise lived quiet and peaceful lives, spending much of their lives supporting their church, Emmanuel Episcopal in Greenwood. They were particularly active in helping with the food bank program. They also sang in the choir, and managed the church cemetery for years. George served on the vestry and Louise taught Sunday school. George was a charter member of the Greenwood Ruritan Club, where he helped to organize the club's annual horse show, which was said to be one of the best in the state. George loved horses, and kept two or three on his little farm for many years. He was also a member of the Crozet Lions Club for several years. George managed the Country Store at Greenwood and sold real estate, and later in his life worked at Miller & Rhoads in Charlottesville. George was known as a kind and gentle person, and a devoted Christian. He had a great sense of humor and wit. He lived a good life, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May God Bless! In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters, Meta Witt, Winnie Louhoff, Algie Niedermayer, and Bessie Nunn; brothers-in-law, "Brother" Dowell, Arthur Nunn, and Charlie Niedermayer; nieces, Winnie Hope Louhoff, Joanne Whitaker, and Betty Gavin; and nephews, Charles Witt and William Nunn. Also preceding them was one of George and Louise's dearest friends, Mary Alice Simms, who watched over them as they grew older. She was their angel here on Earth. George is survived by his nephew, George Niedermayer; niece, Polly Dobbins; sister-in-law, Joyce Booker; cousins, EO and Betty Woodson; and many close friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville for their care of George. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Bread Fund, P.O. Box 38, Greenwood, VA 22943, or to Legacy Hospice, via the CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
