Brent Jason Emanuel died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. At his death, Brent was 40 years old. Brent Emanuel was born on May 24, 1979, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a son of William R. and Donna Emanuel. In 1995, the family moved from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to Charlottesville, Virginia. Brent graduated from Western Albemarle High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the James Madison University where he studied media arts and design. For many years, Brent was employed by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Brent Emanuel loved traditional country music. Brent wrote and performed songs about his experiences and personal outlook on the world. He collected hundreds of long-playing and 45 rpm record albums. Over 40,000 followers subscribe to his YouTube channel featuring country music. Brent's family is deeply indebted to the outstanding staff of the Medical Intensive Care Unit of the University of Virginia Medical Center. Brent Emanuel is survived by his parents, William R. and Donna Emanuel; a sister, Jennifer L. Emanuel; a brother, Ryan W. Emanuel, his wife, Amy Emanuel and their two daughters; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will also miss him. Brent will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, food, or other gifts, donations to Region Ten Community Service Board may be made by U.S. Mail to Region Ten CSB, Attn: Fiscal, P.O. Box 164, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or on the Internet at http://region.org/get-involved/donors/ . Region Ten provided Brent with critical services over the past 20 years.
