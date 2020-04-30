Carl G. Enfield passed from this world on Thursday, April 23, 2020, unexpectedly at the age of 77 after a joyous life devoted to his passions of science and woodworking. Carl was a strong believer in thinking deeply about problems. His academic career spanned from designing calibration tools for NASA's Apollo missions to the development of sensors to detect the transitions of water from ground to surface. His primary career focused on the role of ground water in mobilizing pollution into surface water and to new methods to clean contaminated water. He spent the majority of his professional life working for the Environmental Protection Agency at Kerr Lab in Ada, Oklahoma and then in Cincinnati, Ohio. Carl was elected as Fellow in the American Society of Agronomy in 1990 in addition to numerous other professional publications and accolades. While he would have claimed to have no aesthetic sense, those who knew him understand that he saw beauty in the grain of wood, a well-executed experiment, an energy efficient house, and the natural world. Carl's life was filled with the desire to truly know this planet. He lived for a time in his youth in Jordan, as an adult with his family in Sweden, and traveled to all of the continents except Antarctica. His friendships spanned the globe. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time in the house that he designed and helped to build, building furniture in his workshop, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Susie, his sons, George, Mark, and Kyle; his daughters-in-law, Kate, Ayla, and EB; and grandchildren, Christopher, Yamur, Liam, Annalise and Finn. Carl will be remembered for his love of his family, his passion for living, and his commitment to his fellow man. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to your favorite environmental cause. A celebration of his life will be held once family and friends can travel.
In memory
