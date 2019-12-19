William Epstein, 88, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Sheena Rogers; daughters, Edith and Maggie; sons-in-law, Michael Tsuk and Larry Stein; and pre-deceased by his first wife, Arlene Cohen Epstein and eldest daughter, Sara. After a long and successful academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Bill retired to the University of Virginia. Much loved by his family and by generations of students and colleagues, he will be greatly missed. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the Chapel at Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. Interment will follow at the Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, PO Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22906. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
