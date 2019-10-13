Wanna M. Ernst, 92, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She joins her loving husband Robert "Bob" Craig Ernst Jr. to whom she was married for 65 years. Her bright love continues to light the lives of their five children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Craig, Gayle and her wife, Toni, Gayle's two children, Matthew Jaeger and Erica Jaeger May her husband, Patrick May and their two children, William and Arthur, John and his wife, Chen, James and his partner, Bonnie, Charles and his wife, Beverly, and their two children, Wyatt and Cailey Ernst. Wanna loved working in her flower garden and playing duplicate bridge. A devoted wife, loving mother, and dear friend who will be cherished, always, by those whose lives are infinitely richer for the time we shared with her while she ran her Seven-No-Trump bid. The family will hold a private memorial service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, #300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org, or to The Jefferson Area Board of Aging, 674 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
