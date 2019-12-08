Chad D. Ervin, of Charlottesville, died on November 30, 2019, as the result of an ATV accident. He was 44 years old. Chad will be eternally missed and loved by his wife, Sara Steeves Ervin, and the joys of his life... his amazing daughters, Elizabeth Grace Ervin and Abigail Campbell Ervin. He was a great guy funny, kind, generous, and loving. Chad was a chef in Charlottesville for many years, and was passionate about creating beautiful, delicious food. His artistry extended beyond the kitchen, as Chad also loved gardening and fashioning stunning landscapes. In 2016, he left the food industry and went into business for himself, opening Cricket Hill Landscaping. Chad is survived by his parents, Kenneth Ervin Sr. and Beverly Lockwood Baynard; his brother, Kenneth Ervin Jr., and many extended family and friends from the eastern shore of Maryland. In Charlottesville, Chad leaves behind his BFF and "brother-from-another-mother" Philippe Adam; his friends from "the office"; the dudes from the 'hood: especially Jay Roberts, Bob Hughes, and Loren Driscoll; and his brothers-in-law, Chris Adams, Aaron Steeves, and Raphael Snably. Chad would want you only to smile, raise a glass and remember your friendship. A celebration of Chad's life will be held at The Ivy Inn, Charlottesville, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Chad's memory to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
