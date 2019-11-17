Juan Carlos Espinosa, 39, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Jose Benito Epinosa. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his wife, Jova Dominguez; his mother, Maria Felix Salais; two sons, Daniel and Diego Dominguez; and one daughter, Andrea Espinosa Dominguez; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at The Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service, 600 Henry Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903. You may sign the guest register at http://www.mcclennyfuneralservice.inc.
