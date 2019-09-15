Francis "Frank" Salem Eways Sr. Francis Salem Eways Sr., "Frank", 80, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on September 12, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. Frank was born on June 13, 1939, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Salem Musa Eways and Nimeh Essis Eways. He graduated from Reading High School, later served in the United States Marine Corps and went on to become a respected member of the Pennsylvania State Police Force. On June 15, 1963, Frank married his loving wife Pearl Evora Schreffler at Grace United Methodist Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 1967, Frank left the Pennsylvania State police force, a job he loved, and relocated his family to Charlottesville, Virginia, to assume responsibility for the family's Oriental rug business upon the death of his father. Frank served two terms as President of the Oriental Rug Retailers of America, Inc. (ORRA) and was inducted into the ORRA Hall of Fame in Los Angeles, California. He also served as Chairman of the National Appraisal Committee during which time he formulated the current and only program and examination used to certify Oriental rug appraisers for the United States and Canada. He worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and various law enforcement agencies throughout the United States as Chairman of the National Theft Information Committee. Frank had many achievements throughout his life, including written articles for Southern Living Magazine, Oriental Rug News and Collectors News. His special television appearances on ABC's Primetime Live with Chris Wallace, ABC's 20/20 with Barbara Walters and NBC's Today Show with Bryant Gumbel enabled him to showcase his work with the FBI and local law enforcement agencies to formulate a program for the recovery and identification of lost and stolen Oriental rugs. Throughout his incredible life journey, his proudest achievement was his family. Frank was an extraordinary husband and father who made a positive impact on many people throughout his life. His distinct laughter was the life of the party, often sparked by his own jokes. He was a kind and generous person always willing to lend a hand, expecting nothing in return. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. For decades, Frank owned and operated Frank S Eways Oriental Rugs & Gallery and was a contributing member of the community. After passing the torch to his son Frank Eways, Jr., several years ago, his legacy continues today. In addition to his wife of 56 years, Frank is survived by his four children, Vicki Eways Johnson and her husband Andrew, Angela Eways Farnwalt, Francis S. Eways Jr. and his wife, Laura, Salem Eways and his partner, Devon; nine grandchildren, Adam Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Emma Farnwalt, Nicholas Farnwalt, Ryann Whiteberg-Eways, Kasey Tyler Monroe-Eways, Lleyton Coombe, Lylah Eways and Harrison Eways. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Eways and his wife, Evelyn, sister-in-law, Anne Eways; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to the staff of Rosewood Village of Greenbrier and the Tahboub family and Hospice of the Piedmont for the wonderful care and support. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens beginning at 1 p.m., with reception immediately following at The Greencroft Club in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org or the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office Foundation at www.albemarlesheriffsfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
