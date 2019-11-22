Mr. David Marshall Ewing passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Moneta Springs Memory Care - Twin Lakes Community. Born September 20, 1961, Dave was a lifelong resident of Alamance County. Prior to moving to Twin Lakes, he lived in Mebane in a group home with his good friends, and an excellent and compassionate staff who allowed him to be all that he could be. Dave was fortunate to be born at a time when community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were being developed, so that children could stay at home with their families and grow into contributing and responsible adults. Dave was a member of the first class of Happy Time School Kindergarten for the Handicapped. He attended special education classes at Glenhope, Grove Park, and Andrews schools, where he had dedicated teachers, who taught him many life skills. He participated in Special Olympics and earned medals for shooting hoops and throwing baseballs. He was honored to light the Special Olympics torch to start the Alamance County games. He was employed at Vocational Trades of Alamance and Orange Enterprises, where talented staff helped him learn job skills to enable Dave to become a dependable employee. For ten years, he was a member of the Celebration Singers where he made good friends and traveled to exciting locations as they praised God in song. He spent every summer at Camp Sky Ranch in Blowing Rock where he made life-long friends of both counselors and other campers. At camp he learned to appreciate nature and to love God's outdoors. Dave's favorite hobbies were trains, cowboys and spending time in the North Carolina mountains. Dave was excited for each holiday, but especially Christmas. No matter the weather, he looked forward to the Christmas parades in Burlington and Graham. He was a true patriot, by always saluting the flag and reciting the pledge of allegiance as the colors passed. Whether attending the North Carolina Symphony or Joe Shannon's Mountain Home bluegrass presentations, Dave's music choices were varied; however, Christmas carols were a year-round favorite. Dave enjoyed being with his cousins, and whenever they were together everyone would have a good laugh - followed by a grin and a hug. He found joy in life and helped others find it too. David Marshall Ewing was preceded in death by his father, John Marshall Ewing, and beloved and adored grandparents, Hugh Fleece and Virgie Hamon Ewing of Danville, Ky. and William Wellford and Eileen Edwards Shumate of Charlottesville, Va. Dave is survived by his mother, Julia Shumate Ewing; his North Carolina cousins, Betty Anne Lennon (George), Anne Allen (David), John David Allen, Julia Allen, Todd Wahler (Jessica), Mary-Everett Wahler, Sarah-Beth Wahler, Arthur Edwards (Jenny), Buddy Edwards (Amie), Brylie Edwards, Dylan Edwards, Grady Edwards, Ashley Aikmus (Frank); and many other wonderful cousins in, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, and New York. The family thanks everyone who has been a part of Dave's life housemates, teachers, counselors, and friends, and extends a special thank you to the caregivers at Moneta Springs and Home Instead who helped him during his illness. Charitable donations may be made to Ralph Scott Lifeservices, Inc., 408 West Trade Street, Burlington, NC 27217; Twin Lakes (Special Needs Project), 3701 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington, NC 27215; Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago. IL 60601; or charity of donor's choice. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service, 306 Glenwood Aveune, Burlington, NC, 27215. Service and burial will take place at Monticello Memory Gardens, Charlottesville, Va., at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
