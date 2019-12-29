Camilla Starr Fair, 88, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. She was born Camilla Jane Starr on June 6, 1931 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Richard Howard and Adelaide Coleman Starr. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, Lynchburg, Virginia in 1952 and Carnegie-Mellon University (then Carnegie Tech) in Pittsburgh in 1953. She married Robert Fair on August 21, 1954 and lived in Sharon and Columbus, Ohio before moving to Charlottesville in 1964. In the 1960s and 1970s, she was active in the University (now Junior) League of Charlottesville, managing the Opportunity Shop consignment store; the University of Virginia Women's Club, then called the Faculty Wives Club; and Children's Theatre. Later she served as Assistant Studio Director at Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic (now Learning Ally), retiring in 1993. Camilla was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert Fair, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann Rutherford Fair Burns and Richard Burns, her son and son-in-law, Robert Drayton Fair and Ron Spaziano, granddaughters Caroline Salzman and Robin Burns, grandson-in-law, Christopher Salzman and great-grandson, Richard Salzman. She was predeceased by two children, Mary Butler Fair and William Young Fair. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Institute of Autism, Westminster Presbyterian Church, or the Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation. Teague Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
