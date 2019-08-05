Carl Nelson Farish passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at age 93. He died at home surrounded by family after a several years long battle with a brain tumor. He was the son of the late Gilbert Walker Farish and Sudie Pearl Smith, born in 1926, in Charlottesville, Va. He outlived his two brothers and six sisters. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Browning Farish. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 69 years, Carrie Harmon Morris. He is also survived by daughters, June Tate and Diane Farish; granddaughter, Heather Goodman (Seth); and great-grandchildren, Anna, Elizabeth, and Xavier. Carl was a veteran of the Army Air Corps toward the end of World War II. He liked Goofy, watching sports on television, working on cars and tractors and building things. He lit up whenever he saw his grandchild and great-grandchildren. He always had a chair or recliner in one spot, and that room seems so empty now that he's not in that chair. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 4708 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The family received friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A reception will be held in the church parish hall after the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
