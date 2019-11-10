Jason James Farren, 36, of Palmyra, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Grottoes, Virginia, on December 24, 1982. He grew up in New Haven, Indiana, and later settled back in Virginia where he was owner and operator of North Fork Auto, serving Palmyra and surrounding communities. He was a natural and creative entrepreneur and an avid fisherman. He valued integrity and friendship. He is survived by his father, Barry Farren; his mother, Mary Berghoff; stepfather, Neil Meyer; sister, Patricia Chappell (Richard); grandmothers, Doris Farren and Rita Berghoff; sweetheart, Rebekah Thompson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Effort Baptist Church, 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963. In lieu of flowers, extend a hand to a friend or someone in need.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.