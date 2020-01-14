Dana Fitz-Hugh Smith Faulconer was born on July 25, 1942, to Dr. James Crigler Smith and Margaret Conway Fitz-Hugh Smith in Charlottesville, Va. Dana passed away peacefully at Dogwood Village on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Dana is survived by her husband, John Young Faulconer Sr; children, John Young Faulconer Jr. and his wife, Jennifer and their children, Jenna and Judson Faulconer; daughter, Margaret Conway Faulconer wife, Joanna and daughter/stepdaughter, Mikala Dabney. She also is survived by a brother, James Crigler Smith Jr. and wife, Charlotte; sister-in-law, Janet Wood Faulconer; brother-in-law, Si Nelms; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Peggy Faulconer Nelms; and brother-in-law, R. Donald Faulconer Jr. Dana attended St. Margaret's School, Madison County High School, and graduated from Lane High School. She then attended and graduated from Marjorie Webster Junior College. Dana taught at Grymes Memorial School, worked with Jim Connery photography then went into real estate at Jack Samuels Realty. Dana loved to work in her garden and was a member of the Dolley Madison Garden Club. Dana was loved by many and known by even more. She was known for many things as Dr. Dana, Lawyer Dana but mainly as the Hostess with the mostest. Many friends, family and even complete strangers have attended her parties from New Year's Eve to her biggest, the Montpelier Race party, where she would make new life-long friends. Dana spent the last years of her life at Dogwood where she received impeccable care and made wonderful new friends. Our sincerest thanks go out to all of staff from nursing, housekeeping, laundry, kitchen, activities group as each of you made her days more tolerable. We also thank the residents for their kind welcomes to us the family as we became a part of their daily lives as well. Dana wanted the last say and she wanted to go out in Dana Fashion. As her last wish was to have one final cocktail party in her honor. The family invites you to share stories at Grymes Memorial School from 1 until 4 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a group you knew her from such as the Dolley Madison Garden Club, St. Margaret's, Gunston School, Blue Ridge School, Grymes Memorial School and Boys and Girls Club of Madison. This is just to name a few. Thank you.
