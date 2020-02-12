Doris Harlow Faulconer, 94, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1925, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice A. Faulconer. She is survived by her son, James W. Faulconer Jr. and his wife, Gail; three grandchildren, James W. Faulconer III and his wife, Libbie, Katherine D. Faulconer, and Caroline Faulconer Saul and her husband, Brendan; and three great-grandchildren, Ella Faulconer, Hunter Faulconer, and Harrison Saul. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly H. Glascock, her son, Mark and his wife, Gerry, and their daughter, Nicole. Doris made lifelong friendships and was loved by so many. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved her dearly. Funeral services will be private. Preddy Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

