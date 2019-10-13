Gayle J. Fears, 79, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at The Colonnades. Born on January 29, 1940, in Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Robert Baker Jones and Montine Lisenby Jones. Gayle was a great cook, a wonderful pianist, and she sang in choirs for 50 years. She graduated from Longwood University and taught business for many years. At age 50, Gayle took and passed the CPA exam and entered the finance world. She was a lifelong musician, performing for ten years as an organist, and she was also a past Elder in the Presbyterian church. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Stuart Fears; a daughter, Sarah Vencil, her husband, Todd and their son, Dean; a son, S. Gordon Fears, his wife, Maggie and their daughters, Caitlyn and Susan; a brother, Bob Jones and his wife, Carol; and a sister, Tina Hensley. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Meadows Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tom Goodrich officiating. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be made to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
