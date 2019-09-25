George Edward Feggans, 76, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Hospice of Piedmont after a recent illness. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid Smith Feggans, six children, three sisters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. A Home Going Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his home church, New Hope Baptist Church in Esmont, Va. A viewing for Mr. Feggans will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The J. F. Bell Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Church. J. F Bell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements, www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
