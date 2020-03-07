Lindsay Lee Feggans, 76, of Charlottesville, departed this life on March 3, 2020, while at the UVA Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side. Lindsay was born in Esmont, on November 23, 1943, the son of the late Lindsay Sr. and Viola Feggans. Lindsay loved cooking, playing the drums, watching westerns, and listening to Purple Rain by Prince while riding in his Lincoln Town car. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Ann Frye and Lucy Lucille Feggans; one brother, Richard Feggans; a nephew, Antonio Long; and great nephew, Kevin Lee Grace. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 27 years, Lillie Feggans; a daughter, Chastity Kelley; two sons, Jermaine Feggans and Dominic Cooper, all of Charlottesville; six grandchildren; stepdaughter, Melinda Windrey and husband, Brock, of Charlottesville; two stepsons, William Howard and wife, Melissa, of Buckingham, and John Howard of Charlottesville; three brothers, Benny Starks and wife, Josephine, of Richmond, Nathaniel Feggans and wife, Brenda, of Charlottesville, and Lawrence Feggans of Charlottesville; three sisters, Mable Hawkins and Shirley Feggans of Charlottesville, and Viola Feggans of Waynesboro, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Green Mountain Baptist Church, Esmont. Flowers may be sent to McClenny Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lindsay Feggans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries