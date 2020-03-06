Lindsay Feggans, 76, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on March 2, 2020, while at the UVA Medical Center, with his loving wife and family by his side. Lindsay loved cooking, playing the drums, and listening to music while riding in his Lincoln Town Car. When relaxing, at home, he loved watching westerns. The memorial service will he held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 12 p.m. at New Green Mt. Baptist Church in Esmont, Va. Thank you to McClenny Funeral Home.
In memory
