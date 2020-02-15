Lucy Lucille Feggans, 71, of Charlottesville, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice of Piedmont Center. She was preceded in death by her grandfather and grandmother, Lucy and John Starks; her mother and father, Viola and Lindsay Feggans; one brother, Richard Feggans; one sister, Betty Ann Frye; two nephews, Robert Long and Antonio Long; and one great-nephew, Kevin Grace. Lucy Feggans "Seal" began her life on December 16, 1948, in Charlottesville, Va. She was one of ten children born to the late Lindsay and Viola Feggans. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was very proud of all their accomplishments, most recently she was able to celebrate her oldest granddaughter Kiera achieving her Masters in Occupational Therapy. Lucy enjoyed the simple things life had to offer like getting her extremely long nails done in memory of her mother, going to BINGO with her family, taking shopping sprees to Goodwill, spending time with family and being the life of any occasion with her outgoing spirit and dance moves. She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her husband, Jose Portillo of Charlottesville; one daughter, Tina and husband, Adrian Rohan, of Waynesboro, Va.; three sons, Kanem and wife, Sabrina Feggans, of Charlottesville, Va., Sidney Feggans of Charlottesville, Va., and Daniel and wife, Tish Feggans, of Woodbridge, Va.; four brothers, Benny Starks of Richmond, Va., Lindsay Feggans, Lawrence Feggans and Nathaniel Feggans, all of Charlottesville, Va.; three sisters, Mable Hawkins and Shirley Feggans all of Charlottesville, Va., and Viola Feggans of Waynesboro, Va.; two beloved pets, Midnight and Smokey. 13 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at New Green Baptist Church, Esmont, Va., 12 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, with McClenny Funeral Home officiating.
