John Felton, 89, full of personality, loyal husband, loving father, and grandfather passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Heritage Inn under the care of Medi Hospice in Charlottesville, Virginia. John graduated from University of Miami in 1952 with a degree in Communications. John was a regular host for the University radio station. After graduating, his first job in 1949 started in the news department of the Miami Herald followed by working as a cameraman in the production staff at WTVJ Channel 4. John's professional legacy emerged in 1955 at WPBT PBS Channel 2 in Miami, Florida, where he climbed the ladder to vice president for programmimg. He spent over 40 years at Channel 2 and gained national respect as well as numerous awards and recognitions for his accompishments. He was especially proud of launching Que Pasa USA? and for being an influence in the Nightly Business Report. In 1958, John married the love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" and they settled down in paradise Key Biscayne, Florida, where they raised their children and enjoyed the beach, yacht club and countless friends. After John retired in 1995, John and Ginny moved to Barboursville, Virginia, where they enjoyed the charming country life. John leaves behind his wife, Virginia; three children, Amy, John, Laure, their spouses, Pat, Heather and Jeffrey, and five grandchildren, Jonathan, Nick, Tony, Emily and Samantha. A mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 14414 St. Isidore Way, Orange, VA 22960.
