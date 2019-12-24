Lisa Hay Fennessey, aged 56, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va. after a long illness. Born in Morristown, N.J., Lisa grew up in Weston, Conn. and Pepper Pike, Ohio. She lived in Pembroke and Quincy, Mass. and worked for many years in the hospitality industry in the Boston area. She enjoyed being near the ocean and her beloved Red Sox and Patriots. Over fifteen years ago, she moved to Charlottesville, where her mother, Deborah Bremer, and her brother, Scott Fennessey, who survive her, also live. Other survivors include her aunts, Susan Bremer, Terry Bremer, and Linda Hewitt. An animal lover, she leaves two fabulous cats and memories of many dogs and cats with whom she shared a bond. Her family and friends will fondly remember her legacy of particular kindness toward children, the elderly, and those in need of compassion, and will miss her quick wit and humor and the radiance of a smile she often gave while enduring great pain. Her ashes will be scattered at Duxbury Beach, a favorite place, and in the memorial garden of Old Ship Meetinghouse in Hingham, both in Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the SPCA of Albemarle County, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or to a charity of your choice.
Fennessey, Lisa Hay
