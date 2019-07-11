Jason Antonio Ferguson, age 43, passed away on July 4, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on August 6, 1975, in Charlottesville, to his biological parents, Micheal Curry of Charlottesville, Va., and Rosa Ferguson of Charlottesville, Va. Jason is survived by his wife, Danielle Carey-Ferguson; daughter, Dyziah Carey; son, Zion Ferguson, all of Gordonsville, Va., and a host of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lenora and Donald Vest of Charlottesville, Va.; and a uncle, James Dennis of Charlottesville, Va. Funeral services will be held on, Thursday July 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 16034 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.
