Virginia Lee Ferguson, 82, of Charlottesville, Virginia departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Keswick, Virginia on March 7, 1937, to the late Frank R. West and Florence Cecelia Minor. She was the widow of Robert A. Ferguson Sr. She received her early education at the Jefferson School and graduated from Jackson P. Burley High School. She earned a teaching degree at Piedmont Virginia Community College and worked as a Head Start Teacher with MACCA. She was an active member of Zion Union Baptist Church serving on the Pastoral and Church Aide Ministry and the Women' s Fellowship. Gardening was her passion and her green thumb was evident in Fifeville where her beautiful displays of flowers were well-known; however, she was most known for her delicious cheesecake. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Mitchell Minor and his wife, Michelle, and Robert Ferguson and his wife, Aida; two daughters, Pamela D. Burruss and her husband, Lloyd E. Jr. and Cecelia D. Ferguson; three brothers, Curtis "Plank" Minor and his wife, Doris, Robert Minor and James Minor; two sisters, Barbra Minor and Rosa "Tootie" Minor; six grandchildren, Jessica Burruss and Keyone, Danielle Burruss Freeman and Gary, Brittany Burruss, Codie Burruss, Omari Minor, Taslim Minor; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Burruss, Jayden Freeman, Amiyah Burruss, and Tysen Freeman; three special friends, Shirley Porter, Lillie Jackson and Barbara Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Road. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
Ferguson, Virginia Lee Minor
