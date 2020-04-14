Brenda Wright Ferrell was a beloved wife, mother, and middle school teacher who was kind, inspiring, and full of joy in daily life. She died on April 11, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virginia, at the age of 74, after a long illness. Born on July 5, 1945, in Lynchburg, to the late Arthur Wright and Hilda Stewart Wright Southworth, she earned a BA at James Madison University (then Madison College) in 1967, and an MA in Education at the University of Virginia in 1983. A teacher for over 30 years, she inspired students for decades in Social Studies at Henley Middle School, and Geography at Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Brenda worked tirelessly to help her students excel, and led many after-school clubs and activities. Former students would often stop Brenda if they saw her around Charlottesville and fill her in on recent accomplishments, and she took great pride in her students' success. After retiring from the classroom, Brenda was an enthusiastic tutor. For many years before relocating to Newport News, Brenda was a joyful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Charlottesville, and an enthusiastic volunteer. No matter where she lived, Brenda was a selfless friend who never hesitated to help when needed, to send a loving note, or to share her delicious Southern cooking. Brenda loved to garden, and had a knack for growing herbs and vegetables. Brenda and high school sweetheart Jim, whom she married in later life, enjoyed traveling and taking long walks in nature. Brenda was a reliable source of good advice, cooking tips, and cheerleading for her adult children and step-children. She enjoyed spending time with extended family, and adored doting on her grandson. Brenda is grieved by husband and best friend, George S. "Jim" Ferrell; by son Robert Holub Jr. and wife, Meg, parents to her beloved grandson, Graham, of Charlottesville, Va.; and by daughter, Anne Holub and husband, Dan Snedigar, of Billings, Mont. Brenda will also be sadly missed by her brother, Thomas Wright of Honolulu, Hawaii and sister, Betty W. Smith of Roanoke, Va. Brenda is additionally survived by two step-daughters, Melinda Danielsen of Rocklin, Calif., and Amanda Ferrell of Boone, N.C. Brenda's kin include niece, Michelle Skinner and family, of Lynchburg, Va.; niece, Betsy Smith of Baltimore, Md.; niece, Deanna Vernon and husband, of Highpoint, N.C.; nephew, Jay Smith and family, of Trussville, Ala.; nephew, Scott Blankenship and family, of Glen Allen, Va.; niece, Susan Adams and husband, of Roanoke, Va.; nephew, Stewart Wright and wife, of Charlottesville, Va.; niece, Millie Wright and husband, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and niece, Paula Linkous and husband, of Roanoke, Va. She was preceded in death by sister Frances C. Blankenship of Lynchburg, Va. The family would like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice and the caring staff at Heritage Green in Lynchburg, Va. for their attentive care of Brenda over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of America at alzfdn.org . Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., is assisting the family. Condolences and memories may shared online at www.tharpefuneralhome.com.
