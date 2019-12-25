Mary Ellen Fewell, 88, widower of Amos Clark Fewell Sr., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Charlottesville. Mary was born November 24, 1931 in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Thomas Alfred and Hester (Hacket) Goode. In addition to her husband and her parents, Mary is preceded in death by two sisters, Fanny Jones and Estelle Hensley; two daughters-in-law, Vicki Powell Fewell and Elaine Stokes Fewell; and a son-in-law, Glen Long. She is survived by her children, Amos Fewell Jr., Gary Fewell, Jenny Fewell Herring and her husband, Manny, Shelby Long, Vicki Chang, and Kenneth Fewell; three sisters, Daisy, Joyce, and Annie; a special grandson, Shawn Fewell; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two very special friends, Donna and June. A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont and request that memorial contributions be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
