January 17, 1939 - July 1, 2020 Maryann Fields passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the age of 81. She was the only daughter of the late Maria Rosboschil. Maryann had a fun filled life spent with her family and friends in her many stops along the way. She was a tremendous crafter, who would be often seen making beautiful creations via knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, dollhouse building or basket weaving. She was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan but especially loved the Phillies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fields. She leaves behind three daughters whom she adored, Michele (Alan) Dawson, Susan (Albert) DiGiacomo and Mia Fields and one exceptional grandson, Matthew Dawson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Home Instead Senior Care and Dr. Linda Duska for their excellent care and comfort over the last 4 days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
