Lester Harold Fink passed peacefully into Glory to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 94 years, after a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's Disease. Les was the loving husband of the late R. Naomi (nee Veit), with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage; he was the loving father of his twin daughters Lois and Carol; also surviving are four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; as well as his younger brother Albert, and a host of nieces, nephews and their wonderful children. Les graduated as distinguished member of the 180th class at Philadelphia's Central High in 1943; he then served as a member of Company I of the 276th Infantry Regiment, seeing action in France and Germany through the end of the war. He attended and graduated from University of Pennsylvania's Moore School (BSEE 1950; MSEE 1961) and enjoyed what developed into a brilliant career in Power Systems engineering (including 24 years at Philadelphia Electric and 5 years for the US Energy Research and Development Administration (DoE)), that took him around the world consulting, teaching, and advising; he also authored many published papers, awards, patents and several books. Despite the gradual and unrelenting loss of memory due to Alzheimer's Disease, Les continued to report awareness that he had had a "wonderful life." Les' Christian faith was a driving force and influence throughout his entire life. He deeply loved his Father in Heaven, and spent time with Him daily in Bible study and prayer, hosted Bible studies, and served as elder in his local church. Les' home library was legendary, with stacks filling an entire room in his home with history, culture, theology, engineering, and fiction. Equally amazing was his collection of classical music recordings, which regularly filled his home with brilliant sound. Les lived a full and vibrant life; he is remembered with love and affection by his family, friends and colleagues as a kind and faithful man, visionary in his field, and providing mentorship, encouragement, and leadership to and for those with whom he lived and worked. A memorial service will be scheduled for later. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Tenth Presbyterian Church, Philadelphia, Pa., Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation, Charlottesville, Va., Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, Madison, Wisc., or The Bible Study Hour/The Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals, Inc., Lancaster, Pa.
