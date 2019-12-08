Mary Eure Fisher Mary passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 , at the University of Virginia Medical Center , with family and friends at her side - a result of a fall at home the previous evening. Mary was born Mary Frances Eure , July 9, 1937 , in Perquimans County North Carolina , near the town of Hertford . Her parents were Delwin and Leona Eure - able, industrious, and encouraging. Mary grew up on a large farm - mainly, grain crops. Many families across her community were farm-focused, and church-centered. She was much influenced by Quaker values, on her mother's side. In high school, she drove the local school bus. She was her class Valedictorian . Mary received her R.N. from Norfolk General Hospital , a BS in Nursing from Catholic University , and an MS in Nursing from the University of Virginia . For 25 years, Mary was Director of Nursing for the Thomas Jefferson Health Department (Charlottesville) (Public Health) (encompassing five counties). There, she was an effective manager and leader, and excellent at staffing. As an aspect of that position, she traveled extensively, mostly across the state. She retired from from the Health Dept. in 1999. Over her career, Mary was active on several boards, and in several professional societies - mostly the Virginia Public Health Association and the American Public Health Association . She was President of VPHA 1982-1983 . Locally, she helped initiate a number of important community services - including JAUNT (handicap transport) and Hospice of the Piedmont . In 1988, Mary received the VPHA Distinguished Service Award and the VPHA President's Award , for Outstanding Contributions and Leadership . In 1990, she received the Sigma Theta Tau Founders Award , for Nursing Excellence , and the Southern Health Association Ficquett-Holley Memorial Award , for Outstanding Service to Continuing Education . Mary was a longtime contributor to the UVa School of Nursing - as an advocate and supporter for public health nursing, as an adjunct faculty member, and as head of the School Alumni Association . Mary was a longtime member of St. Paul's Memorial Church , Charlottesville. There, she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Vestry . When Mary lived on King Mountain Road in Charlottesville, she contributed importantly to neighborhood development through a many-years annual potluck Block Party she organized, together with immediate neighbors. Mary is survived by her husband, Sam, brothers Albert Eure and Bobby Eure, sister Shirley Brooks, children Margaret Gobin and Matthew McGee, stepchildren Michael Fisher and Laura Fisher, grandchildren Garth McGee and Dylan McGee, and stepgrandchildren Jacob Pace and Nicholas Davis. She has many close nieces and nephews. She has 21 first cousins. Mary was preceded in death by son Jay McGee and stepdaughter Elizabeth Fisher. Mary was loving, kind, gentle, generous, positive, even-tempered, joyful. She had an outgoing personality, a comely sense of humor, presented herself well in public, and was of upmost integrity. Of course, she was wide-knowledgeable on health matters. Mary loved children, birds, flowers, and family get-togethers. She was an avid reader, and a terrific cook. Over their retirement years, and before, Mary and Sam traveled far and wide. By family and friends, Mary was much-loved, and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Memorial Church on Friday December 13 , beginning at 10:00 am . A Reception will follow in the Church Parish Hall . Directly after, her ashes will be buried at the University of Virginia Cemetery (all invited to attend). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville Free Clinic or the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library . Condolences may be conveyed at www.teaguefuneralhome.com .
