December 27, 1925 - Saturday, February 29, 2020 Bessie Farish Fitzgerald, 94, of Greenwood, Va., died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dora Farish, and her husband, Sidney Fitzgerald. She is survived by her children, Jean Page, Ray Fitzgerald, Gayle Fitzgerald, and Barry Fitzgerald; son-in-law, Les Page; daughter-in-law, Lisa Fitzgerald; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, sports and outdoors enthusiast, and an avid bowler for many years. She was a member and former deacon of Lebanon Presbyterian Church. A burial service for family members will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rockgate Cemetery in Crozet. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the charity of your choice. Teague Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries