November 30, 1992 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Spencer Allan Fitzgerald, 27, of Gordonsville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Spencer was born on November 30, 1992, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Gary and Brenda Fitzgerald. Spencer is survived by his parents; his brother, Austin R. Fitzgerald, Austin's wife, Niomi Alayon and their children, Mia J. Fitzgerald and unborn son, Riley Austin Fitzgerald. Betty L. Clatterbuck is his only surviving grandparent. There are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family to numerous to name. A celebration of Spencer's life will be held at a later date. My Dear Sweet Son, You will always be our precious baby boy. We have been blessed and so proud to have you as part of our family and so thankful for the years we had you in our lives. We will hold you in our hearts and memories forever. Hopefully, one day soon, we will be able to take a deep breath without feeling the pain of losing you and will instead feel the joy and happiness you brought to our family. You will never be forgotten. We love you dearly, Dad and Mommie Please feel free to share stories, memories, etc. with our family at twistedmaple57@gmail.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
Tony Bennett has led Virginia men's hoops program to historic ACC success
-
Ice cream truck entrepreneur Tammi Waters: Finding relief from her grief and a way to help others
-
New Virginia sentencing law ends high court's DC sniper case
-
Virginia hosts Duke in critical ACC matchup
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.