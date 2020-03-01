November 30, 1992 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Spencer Allan Fitzgerald, 27, of Gordonsville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Spencer was born on November 30, 1992, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Gary and Brenda Fitzgerald. Spencer is survived by his parents; his brother, Austin R. Fitzgerald, Austin's wife, Niomi Alayon and their children, Mia J. Fitzgerald and unborn son, Riley Austin Fitzgerald. Betty L. Clatterbuck is his only surviving grandparent. There are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family to numerous to name. A celebration of Spencer's life will be held at a later date. My Dear Sweet Son, You will always be our precious baby boy. We have been blessed and so proud to have you as part of our family and so thankful for the years we had you in our lives. We will hold you in our hearts and memories forever. Hopefully, one day soon, we will be able to take a deep breath without feeling the pain of losing you and will instead feel the joy and happiness you brought to our family. You will never be forgotten. We love you dearly, Dad and Mommie Please feel free to share stories, memories, etc. with our family at twistedmaple57@gmail.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road

Tags

Load entries