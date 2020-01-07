Helen Garber Fleishman, 89, of Charlottesville, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Charlottesville. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on April 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Isaac J. and Neva (Kendrick) Garber. Helen attended Bridgewater College and worked as an administrative secretary for a variety of companies in Massachusetts and New Jersey prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church where she was active in the Joy Group, and the Frances Asbury Sunday School Class. Helen loved interior decorating, building lifelong friendships by sending birthday and anniversaries cards, furthering her knowledge through the Life Long Learning Institute, and supporting women's rights organization. She was united in marriage on August 25, 1950 to Allen M. Fleishman, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Shirley Fleishman and husband, David Bates, of Charlottesville; a brother, Charles Daniel Garber and wife Bernice, of Harrisonburg; her four grandchildren, Kayte Williamson and husband Michael, Emilie Whelan, Adam Bates, and Andrew Bates; and two great-grandchildren, Henry Williamson and Hazel Williamson She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Williams. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Stephen D. Hay officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Stained Glass Window Fund, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
205 South Main Street
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
