August 14, 1927 - Monday, May 4, 2020 Verna Jones Fleming departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1927, in Charlottesville, Virginia the daughter of the late James Nichols Jones and Sarah Hawkins Jones. She was the wife of the late James N. Fleming. Verna was educated in the Charlottesville public school system and was a graduate of Jefferson High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia State University and completed additional coursework at the University of Virginia. In 1949 Verna married Earl Gordon Sr. of Charlottesville, Va., and together they had two sons, Earl Gordon Jr. and Keith Renard Gordon. Verna began her professional career as a teacher in 1948 for Orange and Albemarle County, Va. school systems. She later transitioned to Charlottesville public schools where she taught Physical Education for elementary and middle school students. Many of her students, now adults, fondly remember her with gratitude for making learning fun, building relationships and lifelong skills. An avid sports enthusiast, she spent 16 years with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation working as a recreational assistant. She retired in 1974. Verna joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority after retiring and was a devoted member of the Eta Phi Omega Chapter in Charlottesville. While she enjoyed reading, dancing, painting and gardening; her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren, loving family and friends. For the last few years, Verna resided at the Mennowood Retirement Community in Newport News, Va., where she was a cherished member of the community. Verna was called home at the age of 92, where she joins her husband, James N. Fleming; son, Earl Gordon Jr.; and grandson Trevor L. Gordon. She leaves a legacy of love to her son, Keith R. Gordon and wife, Reba; granddaughter, Sarah G. Cole and husband, Cassius; many loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at a future date, amid the current Coronavirus Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Verna's honor to your favorite charity organization. J.F. Bell Funeral is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
In memory
