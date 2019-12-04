Gerald R. Fletcher, 85, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at The Center for Acute Hospice Care. Jerry was born on August 15, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Muriel and Ray Fletcher. He served two years in the United States Army prior to attending Wayne State University from which he graduated in 1959 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was employed by Kmart Corporation for 31 years in System Development positions and retired as a Corporate Vice President in 1989. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, whom he was married to for 62 wonderful years, and his brother, Ron Fletcher of Tucson, Arizona. Jerry is survived by his brother, Carl Fletcher of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Therese Schick of Lake Alfred, Florida; son, Michael Fletcher and his wife, Amy, of Spring Lake, Mich., and their children, Sean and Justin; son, Peter Fletcher and his wife, Renee, of Farmington, Mich., and their children, Alex and his wife, Heather and great-grandson, Otis, and Sarah; son, John Fletcher of Kalamazoo, Mich. and his son, Jordan; and daughter, Anne Oliver and her husband, David, of Troy, Mich. and their children, Kate and Abby. Retiring to Charlottesville in 1990, Jerry enjoyed golf and the resulting friendships. He was also active for many years as a volunteer for Recording For The Blind, Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to any of these organizations is suggested. Visitation will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
