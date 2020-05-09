Ricky Wayne Flowers, 29, of Charlottesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1991 to Christine Langford. He attended Albemarle High School and graduated in 2008. Ricky thoroughly enjoyed making music, spending time with his daughter, reading and playing chess. His favorite color was red. Ricky loved sports especially the Raiders and the Orlando Magic (Tracy Mcgrady). He loved going to the movies with his daughter, Mariah and The Wire. Ricky is survived by his parents, Christine and Marlon Langford; his brother, Marlon (G), TreVon (Gorilla); Nanny and Papa Flowers; Auntie Sherry: Uncle Sambo; and Aunt Jessie; life long partner, Ebony Ramsey; daughter, Mariah Flowers; and cousins, Sedique, Kay, Cow Spot (Lejon), Lily, and Courtney (Crazy); and childhood brothers, "The Ramsey Boys" Dee, Jay and Wayne. Please send donations, condolences, flowers, etc. to Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

