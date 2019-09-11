Phyllis S. Fontana Phyllis S. Fontana passed away on September 1, 2019, at The Colonades in Charlottesville, Va. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard C. Fontana. Phyllis was a longtime resident of Free Union, Va. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and many friends. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
