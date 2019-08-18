Jean C. Fording passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Charlottesville, Va. Jean's extended family from around the country were with her for a memorial reception for Ed, Jean's recently departed husband of 40 years. Born Jean Talbot Cochran on October 29, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Thomas Avery Cochran and Margaret Talbot Cochran, Jean grew up with her mother and stepfather, Bennett W. Carrington, beginning in 1944. They moved to Dallas, Texas in 1945 where Jean graduated from Highland Park High School in 1956. Jean attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Mo. and Washington University in St. Louis. Jean married F. Neil Horner in 1963, having two children, Margaret and Christopher. Jean and Ed married in 1979 and proceeded to make many homes, beginning in St. Louis, then traveling to Pittsburgh, Pa., Cincinnati, Ohio, Reading, Pa., Charlotte, N.C., Alexandria, Va., then retiring in Charlottesville. Jean shared a wonderful life with Ed. They traveled with and to see their children and grandchildren. Jean was a well-known and regular presence at her grandchildren's school and sporting events. Jean's family is grateful for the immense love she gave, especially being such a big a presence in her grandchildren's lives. Friends remember Jean for her kindness, involvement, love of country, and her infectious laugh. Jean supported causes she cared about, and was active as a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Cismont, served dinner monthly at the Salvation Army, regularly attended social and political gatherings, and was a member of Colonial Dames and Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean consumed books about history, and enjoyed the Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable. Jean is survived by her brothers, Thomas A. Cochran and Bennett W. Carrington III, of Texas; children, Margaret H. Nardi and husband, Greg, of Reston, Va., Christopher C. Horner and wife, Susanne, of Keswick, Va; stepson, Jay Fording and wife, Jessica, of Davidson, N.C.; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Ockerman of Orange Park, Fla. Additional survivors are grandchildren, Madison and David Nardi, Max and William Horner, Jack, William and Kendall Fording, and Alexis Rodenberg. Jean's family is comforted in the knowledge that she is together again with Ed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Opus 77 Capital Project, PO Box 43, Keswick, VA 22947.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.