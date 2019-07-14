Edmund Howard Fording Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, with family by his side in Charlottesville, Va. Ed was born on March 20, 1937, in Lakewood, Ohio, the son of Edmund Howard and Katherine Kinsley Fording. Ed graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a 1959 graduate of the University of Kansas with a BS in chemical engineering and later obtained a MBA in international business from NYU. Ed spent 21 years with Monsanto Company, in a series of sales and marketing positions. On a four-year leave of absence, he served as an Air Force officer, stationed on Okinawa during the Vietnam conflict, where he was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious achievement. Ed became director of the organic chemicals department at Mobay Corporation for seven years and then joined Hilton Davis Company in Cincinnati as general manager of its Dyes Division. He then joined Crompton & Knowles where he served as president until his retirement. Retirement lasted three months for Ed and then he became President of the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (SOCMA) in Washington, D.C. Ed's next retirement brought him and his wife, Jean, to Charlottesville, where he remained active in various roles at Grace Episcopal Church in Cismont, mentoring chemical students at KU, attending continuing education classes, golf, tennis, Beacon Club, MOAA, book club, preparing dinner monthly at Salvation Army and spending time listening, playing and telling stories to each of his eight grandchildren. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jean C. Fording; and three sisters, Nancy Crews of Overland Park, Kan., Jeanne Coleman of Oakton, Va., and Carole Sakach of Plano, Texas. Survivors include son, Jay Fording and wife, Jessica, of Davidson, N.C.; daughter, Jennifer Ockerman of Orange Park, Fla.; stepdaughter, Maggie Nardi and husband, Greg, of Reston, Va.; and stepson, Christopher C. Horner and wife, Susanne, of Keswick, Va. Additional survivors are grandchildren, Alexis Rosenberg, Jack, William and Kendall Fording, Madison and David Nardi and Max and William Horner. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Opus 77 Capital Project, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick, VA 22947, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Friends may sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com.
