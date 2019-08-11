Edmund Howard Fording Jr., 82, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019, with family by his side in Charlottesville, Va. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at The Glenmore Country Club in Keswick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Opus 77 Capital Project, P.O. Box 43, Keswick, VA 22947, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org Friends may sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com.
