Brenda Ann Fortune, 55, departed her earthly life on Friday, January 3, 2020, at The University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on December 21, 1964, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Ada A. Fortune and the late Thomas J. Fortune. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Priscilla C. Anderson. Brenda graduated from Charlottesville High School and later from Sanford-Brown College, Tysons Corner, Virginia, with an Associate Degree in Health Care. She was employed as a Medical Assistant until her health declined. Brenda was baptized at an early age and was a member of Charlottesville Church of Christ. Brenda was a very outgoing, happy and giving person and she loved to make others laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Besides her mother, she leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Larry Fortune (Diane); two sisters, Vickie Coleman and Kelly Shelton; one uncle, Frank H. Alexander Jr. (Mary); three aunts, Kitty Roundtree, Gladys Fortune, and Carolyn Fortune; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Charlottesville Church of Christ, with Bishop Frank Reeves officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Breaking
Fortune, Brenda Ann
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Fortune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.